Just an hour and 20 minute drive outside of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s hometown of Atlanta, Athenians of all ages paraded down Washington Street in his honor on Monday afternoon.

The MLK Day Parade started in 2017, after Mokah Jasmine Johnson held a Black Lives Matter protest on MLK Day in 2016. This year's caravan parade and festival featured multiple performances from local step crews and bands, such as the Reality Check Dolls, K4C Music and The Aquatic Souls. The celebration also featured speeches from Deborah Gonzalez, Georgia’s first Latina district attorney and Tim Denson, Athens-Clarke County’s District 5 commissioner.

Johnson, a community activist and former candidate for the Georgia House of Representatives, has organized Athens’ MLK Day Parade since its founding. She said King has always been the model of what a good person should be, especially as an activist.

Although COVID-19 was an obstacle this year, Johnson said she was determined to make sure the MLK Day Parade happened. She felt it was important to continue because many Athenians might feel isolated and disconnected from each other.

Parade-goers and performers donned masks throughout the duration of the festivities. Although the crowd was socially distanced, the message of unity was well-received.

“COVID and the election made it a bit difficult, but we decided to move forward with the parade to lift the community's spirits,” Johnson said. “We wanted to honor MLK and make it a positive experience for the community during this difficult time.”

Johnson said Athens’ community can learn from King by continuing to persevere and fight through the COVID-19 crisis. She said it was important for the community to come together safely and see that there is still hope.

Among the participants were several Black motorcyclists from No Limit Riders Motorcycle Club. Clad in leather from head to toe, the riders cruised down the street playing King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

The club’s leader, Jimmy “Pops” Little, said the day’s festivities are a step toward educating younger generations about the struggles Black people have faced throughout history.

“They took a lot of Black history out of schools, so now it’s up to parents to teach their children that history and sometimes they fail to do so,” Little said. “A lot of younger kids don’t know the struggle.”

Lorraine Johnson, Mokah Jasmine Johnson’s mother-in-law, described her struggle as a young Black girl growing up in the 50s.

“I was born in 1953 and I remember coming through Alabama and Georgia. We couldn’t go to the bathroom without being segregated,” Lorraine Johnson said. “A lot has changed since then.”

Lorraine Johnson emphasized how King transformed the world through his activism.

“I love his dream,” Lorraine Johnson said. “All this racism needs to stop because we all bleed the same way.”

Sam Ejiofor, a University of Georgia student and member of Beyond Baldwin, said societal changes for racial justice still need to be made, and King’s message about disrupting the system is still relevant.

Beyond Baldwin is a student-led organization that aims to pressure UGA to acknowledge its history with slavery and take responsibility for its role in perpetuating racism.

“They’ve [UGA’s administrators] shared the solutions their diversity committees came up with, but we’ve heard nothing about the process and community leaders have been left out. We have no idea if some of the community’s ideas were even considered,” Ejiofor said.

Phaidra Buchanan, a student at UGA and member of Beyond Baldwin, said UGA’s reluctance to open their diversity committee’s meetings up to the public was “shameful.”

As an aspiring history teacher, Buchanan said if King’s life teaches anything, it’s that racial justice is deeply unpopular at times.

“It’s OK if not everyone likes the idea of justice. They’ll come around later,” Buchanan said.