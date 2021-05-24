Two weeks ago, the Alpharetta-based company Colonial Pipeline, which provides 45% of gasoline and jet fuel to the East Coast, temporarily shut down operations due to a cyberattack, leading to fuel shortages throughout the southeastern United States.
As a result, gas stations across Athens Clarke-County ran out of fuel and had long lines. Residents had to plan accordingly when to refill their tanks in fear of not having fuel amid the shortage.
Steven Murray, a communications professor at the University of Georgia, was in Nags, North Carolina, when he and his wife started noticing the gas shortages.
“At the time, we had almost a full tank of gas. I had luckily filled up the night before,” Murray said.
During their time in Nags, Murray and his wife could not do many of the activities they had planned because of the shortages. Much of the trip was contemplating how they would arrive home.
“We didn't feel safe going anywhere that was more than 2 or 3 miles away from where we were staying,” Murray said. “I had to spend some amount of the trip planning out what our route home was going to look like when we needed to leave so that we could maximize our chances of getting gas.”
In a similar situation, Lindsey Smith, a biology major at UGA who lives in Lithia Springs, was concerned about how she would commute to Athens. Smith was home for Mother’s Day when the shortages began and had to commute to Athens several times because of graduation and moving out.
“I needed to fill up when I was in Athens and there was a long line and no premium unleaded — I stood in line for 20 to 25 minutes just waiting to get to the pump, and when I finally got there, there was no gas so I had to go somewhere else,” Smith said. “It was stressful, and my gas tank was really low.”
In response to these shortages, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order that temporarily suspended the tax imposed on fuel sales in Georgia. However, some felt that had little effect as prices remained high and the issue stemmed from price gouging.
As more became aware of the shortages, panic buying started, which contributed to gas stations running out of fuel.
Smith felt this panic buying was similar to last spring at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when toilet paper and cleaning supplies were often sold out.
“[The panic buying] was the same mentality that people had because people thought we were going to be cooped up in the house for a long time: ‘We need the necessities, so buy everything,’” Smith said. “That was the same type of thought process that people had in both situations.”
Murray said if it were not for panic buyers and the publicity surrounding the shortages, the situation would have not been noticeable.
As of May 21, 30% of Georgia stations still remain without fuel, according to GasBuddy.