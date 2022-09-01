Despite the sweltering, late-summer heat, around 20 people gathered outside a home in the Lexington Heights complex Wednesday afternoon to rally for the displacement of residents in the neighborhood as well as in Hidden Pines, Highland Park and Rosemary Place.
The displacement comes after Prosperity Capital Partners, an investment company based in Florida, purchased dozens of duplexes in the areas, raised rents and said they would no longer accept Section 8 vouchers — a federal program that assists people struggling to afford housing that many residents in the four Athens neighborhoods rely on.
Prosperity Capital Partners notified residents of the changes in June and told them their leases would not be renewed, according to a press release from event organizers. Those who were unable to pay had to leave by Aug. 31.
Juana Hulin, a resident of Highland Park, said her rent went from $825 to $1,700 a month, making her current 3-bedroom unit unaffordable.
“I have been at Highland Park for five years,” Hulin said to the crowd. “As you all know we are still in the middle of a pandemic, which is hard on a lot of folks, and me and my [daughters] are still adjusting to that, to now have to deal with another challenge of trying to come up with 1,700 dollars.”
The situation is representative of a larger lack of affordable housing in Athens, where rents have increased in recent years as the University of Georgia expands and wealthy real estate developers purchase swaths of land for future projects. Between August 2021 and August 2022, the average rent price for an Athens apartment or condo rose from $1,183 to $1,451, according to Zillow.
Barbara Daniel, a Lexington Heights resident who uses Section 8 vouchers, said she feels it’s unfair for Prosperity Capital Partners to remove residents who have lived in these neighborhoods for years in the name of profit.
“There’s no reason for them to do what they do,” Daniel said. “It don’t take that much money for nobody to live, they can bring [the rent] down like they used to have it before.”
Daniel had lived in the Lexington Heights neighborhood for 22 years and left her home for the last time that afternoon, shortly after the rally ended.