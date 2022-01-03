210128_HT_Police Mug_0004.jpg

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department stands on Lexington Road on Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Haleigh Terhune)

Around 9 p.m. on Friday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Rocksprings Court, according to an ACCPD press release. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 20-year-old male who had been shot. He had non life-threatening injuries, and EMS transported him to a local hospital.

ACCPD’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the release. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or at paul.johnson@accgov.com.

Tags

Campus News Editor

Lucinda is a journalism and English double major from Alpharetta, Georgia. She's interested in reporting on social justice and political issues, and dreams of being a correspondent for a major news organization.

