Around 9 p.m. on Friday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Rocksprings Court, according to an ACCPD press release. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 20-year-old male who had been shot. He had non life-threatening injuries, and EMS transported him to a local hospital.
ACCPD’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the release. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or at paul.johnson@accgov.com.