200822_TMG_PoliceCar

A police car's lights flash in downtown Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)

At approximately 11 p.m. Monday night, Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting on Martin Circle. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The 21-year-old was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries, according to an ACCPD press release.  

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. ACCPD asks that anyone with information of the incident is asked to contact Lt. David Norris at 762-400-7165 or via email at david.norris@accgov.com.

Nathalee Simoneau began her foray into journalism at The Red & Black in spring 2021 and is the current assistant city news editor. Specific areas of interest include food insecurity, housing/land development and local government ordinances.

