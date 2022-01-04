200822_TMG_PoliceCar

A police car's lights flash in downtown Athens, Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach; @taylormckenzie_photo)

Around noon on Monday, the Athens-Clarke Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Morning Drive, according to an ACCPD press release. Responding officers found a 23-year-old who had been shot. 

Initial investigation showed  the victim was injured at a residence on the 300 block of Stonehenge Way and ran to the area where he was found by police. The man was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or at david.harrison@accgov.com.

Nathalee Simoneau started at The Red & Black in spring 2021 and is the current city news editor. Specific areas of interest include food insecurity, housing/land development and k-12.

