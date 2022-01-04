Around noon on Monday, the Athens-Clarke Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Morning Drive, according to an ACCPD press release. Responding officers found a 23-year-old who had been shot.
Initial investigation showed the victim was injured at a residence on the 300 block of Stonehenge Way and ran to the area where he was found by police. The man was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
According to the release, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or at david.harrison@accgov.com.