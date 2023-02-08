Athens Academy Upper School physics teacher David Nelson has been awarded a $6,093 EmPOWERment Grant from Walton EMC, an electric utility company, according to a press release.
Nelson said he plans to use the grant money to purchase a set of SPARK LXi2 Dataloggers, timers and photogates, according to the press release. He plans to use these in labs to demonstrate concepts, including Newton’s Second Law and Conservation of Energy.
On Feb. 2, Nelson was presented a check for the total grant amount by Walton EMC representatives, according to a press release.
“Physics is such an interesting subject, but it is sometimes difficult for students to mentally reconcile in their minds the topics we are discussing,” Nelson said in his application for the grant. “Studying graphs and what they tell us is a huge part of physics, especially AP Physics. A student who is able to see the graphs produced in real time has a much better chance of retaining the information.”
According to the Walton EMC website, EmPOWERment grants are awarded “to schools and classroom teachers for a myriad of uses that further instructional programs.”