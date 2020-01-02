Mokah Jasmine Johnson plans to officially announce her bid for the Georgia House of Representatives during a rally at Athens-Clarke County City Hall on Jan. 18 at 5 p.m., according to a Jan. 2 press release. Johnson will run for Georgia House District 117, which encompasses sections of Clarke, Jackson, Barrow and Oconee counties.
Johnson previously served as the president and co-founder of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement where she advocated to repeal cash bail for local ordinance violations alongside other racial and social justice issues. However, she stepped down from the position last year to explore a Georgia House candidacy, according to the release.
Running as a Democrat, she will challenge Republican Houston Gaines at the ballot box. The Georgia House election will occur on Nov. 3. The seat has flipped back and forth between the parties in recent years as Gaines defeated Deborah Gonzalez, a Democrat, in the 2018 election.
“Over the past few months, I have listened to the people of our district and worked to understand the issues that are most important to working families,” Johnson said in the release. “I believe it’s time we bring bold progress and fearless leadership to the State House from District 117.”
At her upcoming rally, Johnson will announce her support for hate crime legislation in Georgia. The rally will also feature speeches from Gonzalez and Athens Commissioners Tim Denson and Mariah Parker.
