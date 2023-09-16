Athens Against Cop City, a coalition of University of Georgia students and Athens residents, displayed a banner at the Tate Student Center bridge on Saturday in solidarity with the Atlanta “Stop Cop City” movement. The banner read: "UGA Students Against Cop City, Drop the Charges."
The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which is expected to cover 85 acres of land, is set to be built in Atlanta. The center is said to include “an Emergency Vehicle Operations Course to train firefighters and police officers safe driving techniques” and “a mock streetscape to simulate real-world crisis situations faced by law enforcement officers,” according to the center’s website.
The term “Cop City” is often used by critics to refer to the training center. Chelsey Burks, a fifth-year ecology for environmental law student, said the Athens Against Cop City banner is for the 61 protestors with the “Stop Cop City” movement who were indicted in Georgia on racketeering charges.
“We are not outside agitators, we are inside investigators,” Burks said. “We are investigating the city of Atlanta and making sure that our money goes where our mouth is, and that is education, social work, child care … There are things that we need on this ground, and it is not more police.”
Isaac Wood, a senior ecology major, said they were not given special permission from the University of Georgia to hang the banner, but they were allowed to hang it from the bridge as long as it was held and not affixed.
Wood is from Atlanta and sees Athens as his second home. He believes police from Athens will be trained at the training center and says Athenians should be supporting their “siblings in Atlanta.”
“In having us here today, it is saying that UGA students oppose this facility,” Wood said. “People in Georgia oppose this facility. We will let our voices be heard … Cop City will never be built … we live, we work, we study here — we care about the state of Georgia.”
As Georgia football fans walked to the stadium for Saturday’s game against the University of South Carolina, Burks handed out flyers for “Stop Cop City” while Wood was on the bridge with the banner.
“My main goal is to get students heard — students of all ages, all races, all classes, all places — We all have a voice and we all need to make that heard,” Burks said. “We're adults. We pay taxes in the city and the state, and we deserve to have fair representation and not have a percentage of our budget go to the police.”