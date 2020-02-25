Athens-Ben Epps Airport received a $750,000 award to recruit new passenger service to a southeast hub city to the airport, according to a press release from Athens-Clarke County.

The grant comes from the federal Small Community Air Service Development Program, through which the U.S. Department of Transportation awards 18 grants to communities that are trying to build air service initiatives, according to a Feb. 24 USDOT release.

The funding will be used for a revenue guarantee and marketing for non-stop American Airlines flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the USDOT release. The grant does not guarantee air service from Ben Epps but will be used as an incentive for commercial airlines to provide service from Athens.

Ben Epps has not had a commercial flight service since 2014, when SeaPort Airlines stopped its flight from Athens to Nashville, Tennessee. SeaPort stopped its service after Ben Epps lost its Essential Air Service subsidy from the USDOT due to unmet passenger load requirements.

The EAS subsidy is meant to guarantee that small communities are served by airlines, according to USDOT’s website. To keep funding, airports must average 10 commercial passengers a day. In 2014, Athens was averaging six passengers a day.

The airport completed a $4.4 million terminal building in September 2017 and a $17 million extension of the main runway in 2016.

An email from ACC District 6 Commissioner Jerry NeSmith said Ben Epps will begin negotiating with American Airlines for no landing fees during the first year of possible service and other “perks.” The USDOT release said Athens has arranged for a large amount of local funding, demonstrating strong community support for the proposal.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that commercial air service would return to Athens-Ben Epps Airport due to the grant. The funding will be used to attract a commercial air service, not guarantee air service from Ben Epps. The Red & Black regrets this error and it has since been corrected.