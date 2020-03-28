Establishments licensed to sell beer or wine on premises can now sell unopened containers of these beverages for takeout in Athens-Clarke County, according to an order issued by ACC Manager Blaine Williams Friday.
Restaurants were already limited to takeout and delivery food service per an emergency ordinance approved by the Mayor and Commission March 19.
“I believe it is in the best interest of Athens-Clarke County, its residents, and its businesses to temporarily suspend the enforcement of certain provisions of the Alcoholic Beverage Ordinances in order to assist local business and residents coping with the COVID-19 Emergency,” Williams said in the new order.
The order suspends provisions in the ACC alcohol and beverage ordinance prohibiting such businesses from selling alcohol for takeout. All other provisions that are not in conflict with the order will remain in effect.
ACC’s order follows a series of steps taken by metro Atlanta cities, such as Atlanta and Decatur, to allow takeout sales of alcohol in closed containers.
This order will last throughout the declared local emergency in Athens.
