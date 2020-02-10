Thanks to a law passed by the Georgia General Assembly in 2018, Athens-Clarke and Oconee County residents might not vote for their next District Attorney until 2022. It’s now up to Gov. Brian Kemp.
On Feb. 5, Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney Ken Mauldin submitted his resignation, effective Feb. 29, to Kemp to let a “new chapter to begin” in his life. Mauldin already announced he would not seek reelection in July 2019 after serving as DA since the early 2000s. The Western Judicial Circuit, where Mauldin is the top prosecutor, encompasses Athens-Clarke and Oconee Counties.
Under the Georgia Constitution, the governor can make an appointment to fill the vacancy of a DA’s office.
Under Georgia law, if Kemp makes his appointment after May 3 — less than six months before the upcoming November state-wide general election — the appointee will remain in office until the following state-wide general election in November 2022, according to University of Georgia professor of political science Charles Bullock. Such an appointment would effectively cancel this year’s DA election.
If Kemp makes an appointment before May 3, a special election for the district attorney’s office will be held on the same day as the November general election this year.
Former District 117 state Rep. Deborah Gonzalez, who’s running for the office, called on Kemp to fill the vacancy before May 3, saying in a press release on Feb. 7 that not filling the vacancy by May would be “the ultimate form of voter suppression” by not allowing residents vote for their DA.
“Not only would the people of this community be suppressed from casting a vote, if Gov. Kemp makes this choice, the very election would be suppressed and taken from them,” Gonzalez said in the release.
A similar story played out in Douglas County in 2018, the West Georgia Neighbor reported. In May of that year, the Douglas County DA election was canceled after Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Ryan Leonard to fill the position following former DA Brian Fortner’s appointment as a Douglas County State Court judge.
Before Deal appointed him to the office, Leonard — who served as the county’s chief assistant DA until he became interim DA — was running for the top prosecutor spot in Douglas County against DeKalb County Assistant DA Dalia Racine.
As a result of Leonard’s appointment, voters didn’t choose the district attorney for Douglas County in 2018. Racine announced she would run in the 2020 election for the county’s district attorney again on Sept. 4, 2019, in a Facebook post.
For Athens and Oconee Counties, Chief Assistant DA Brian Patterson — who declared his candidacy for the district attorney’s office on Oct. 14 — will serve as the interim DA starting March 1, according to a Feb. 8 press release.
“No matter when there is an election, I am prepared to make my case to voters,” Patterson said in the release. “In the meantime, I intend to do my job at the highest level and to serve this community every day as interim District Attorney.”
Kemp’s press secretary, Cody Hall, said the governor did not have any updates on the matter in an email on Feb. 10. Hall did not answer a request for a statement from Kemp.
