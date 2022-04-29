In March 2021, Senate Bill 202 was passed and set new laws for voting in Georgia. With the primary elections for state and federal offices coming up on May 24 and the general elections in November, the bill created a few restrictions that worry voters.
Changes to voting requirements include the creation of secure absentee ballot dropboxes that can only be placed at early voting sites or election offices and used during early voting hours, according to SB202.
The bill outlaws mailing all voters absentee ballot applications and requires an identification process in order to receive an absentee ballot. The window to request the ballots will now be 67 days before the election as opposed to the usual six months.
Marley Brock, executive director of University of Georgia Votes, an on-campus, non-partisan voting organization, encourages UGA students to get out there and vote early. Other than helping students with early voting while on campus, the organization also aids in voting registration, requesting absentee ballots and answering questions for voters.
“Come talk to us and tell friends,” Brock said.
UGA Votes tables at the Tate Student Center on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m-3p.m, Brock said. Sometimes they will also help coordinate early voting on campus.
They don’t offer on campus polling for the primaries since they are smaller elections and classes end around that time. However, they will be at Tate leading up to the general elections in November.
Brock said UGA Votes made a point this semester to encourage voters to register or request absentee ballots as early as possible because of the new deadlines.
UGA Votes is planning to use a similar strategy for the general elections. They will be tabling at Tate to drive home the point of registering early.
Rocky Raffle, chairperson of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections, also stressed the importance of starting early and not waiting to vote.
The ACC Board of Elections oversees the election process as they act as a superintendent of elections in Athens.
Raffle and Brock both said students voting is essential to make their voice heard. Voting impacts students’ daily lives, they said, because elected officials have so much power over the way we live.
Raffle’s advice for first time voters was to take a look at their My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to check where they are registered. If they are registered outside of Athens, it’s important they go to where they are registered and vote.
First time voters can also prepare a sample ballot on their My Voter Page to practice choosing the right district to vote for their chosen candidate.
The deadline for registering to vote in the primaries in May was April 25. The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is Oct. 10.
“We’re going to be around for a while. We’re all young,” Brock said. “We’re all going into the workforce, or whatever you’re looking to do. This is the stuff that’s going to impact the rest of our lives.”