Following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, local businesses in Athens and University of Georgia organizations have been working to aid refugees trying to escape the war.
3 Ravens Tattoo & Piercing are offering lodging and work to any refugee tattoo artists and piercers. While they haven’t received any inquiries yet, they already have plans in place to care for refugees and help them make money during their stay.
“We would allow them to set up shop within our shop and take appointments here so that they still have a way to make income,” said Carmen Matheny, the social media manager at 3 Ravens.
The owners and staff are offering to open their homes to refugees and assist with travel expenses.
“We want to offer solutions and ways for them to have opportunities and just be able to get out of the situation that they're in,” Matheny said.
Athens restaurant Five & Ten’s owner Hugh Acheson, left on Feb. 28 for Romania to work as a chef for the World Central Kitchen, helping to feed refugees.
"Me and Sam are off to Iasi, Romania on Monday to feed Ukrainians in need," Acheson said in a tweet. "Gotta do what we can to help dire situations. We are good expediters in harried times. #havekniveswilltravel #nourishpeople @WCKitchen #longflightsbethereTuesday."
Along with local businesses in Athens, Doctors Without Borders, a UGA organization, has been raising money for the International Doctors Without Borders who provide aid to refugees in Eastern Europe.
The International Doctors Without Borders is stationed in Ukraine and has been providing aid such as treating wounds and giving Ukrainians food and water.
UGA Doctors Without Borders held a fundraiser from Feb. 21-25. Initially, the fundraiser was aimed toward vaccine inequity, but due to the crisis in Eastern Europe, they decided to divide proceeds from the fundraiser between vaccine inequity and International Doctors Without Borders.
Justin Abes, the social secretary of UGA Doctors Without Borders, said the fundraiser ended up generating more than $2,000 for Ukraine.
“We're really supporting humanitarian care to the people that are affected by the war, whether that be soldiers, children, women or families. We wanted the Ukrainian members in our organization to know we are in full support of them and we're always here to help them and will always be a standard against violence and discrimination,” Abes said.
Students who are not in UGA Doctors Without Borders could donate directly to Ukraine by donating to either the UGA Doctors Without Borders or the International Doctors Without Borders organization.
Karyna Hlyvynska, a graduate student at UGA who is from Ukraine, is trying to spread awareness on the situation occurring in Ukraine. She has also appeared on various media platforms such as Newsy Live and local radio station WUGA.
“All my friends, everyone I know from birth to adulthood, my parents, my aunts and uncles and cousins are there, my grandparents are there, everyone I know who raised me, who contributed to my education, who have been friends with me,” Hlyvynska said.
While Hlyvynska herself has not donated to any organization due to financial issues caused by both the pandemic and the war, she spreads awareness to others to donate to organizations such as Come Back Alive and the United Nations Children's Fund.
Come Back Alive is a charity fund that collects money for medical supplies, food, personal care items and various necessities for Ukrainian soldiers.
“Take care of the army and the children first, because if we don't have the army, we won't have anything and if we don't have children, we won't have the future,” Hlyvynska said.
As a Ukrainian, Hlyvynska appreciates the support she has received.
“I had a meeting yesterday [Mar. 15] with the Dean of Grad School where he took my suggestions,” Hlyvynska said. “I asked him to get officials and memos to stop saying ‘the Ukraine,’ to direct us to a person who can guide us through the work permit application, and to match us with the sources of summer funding since my department doesn't have much, and we can't go home for the summer.”