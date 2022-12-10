ACCPD Blotter
AirPods and shoes stolen from truck
AirPods and Nike shoes were stolen from a man’s truck parked on Barnett Shoals Road between Dec. 1 and 3, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The man was visiting his girlfriend for the weekend from Franklin, North Carolina, the report said. He left his truck during the evening of Dec. 1 and when he returned to it around 2 p.m. Dec. 3, he found the truck's passenger side window smashed and his items missing.
The suspect is currently unknown, according to the report.
Woman thieved through apartment scam
A woman was scammed out of $2,000 through an apartment rental advertisement, according to a report from ACCPD.
The woman saw an advertisement on Dec. 1 for an apartment on Barnett Shoals Road and contacted the advertisement’s owner about seeing the apartment, the report said. The advertisement’s owner promised her a tour of the apartment if she paid the first and last month’s rent, according to the report.
The woman sent three separate CashApp transactions to the man who posted the apartment before touring it, totaling $1,450, the report said. He told her once the transactions went through that he would meet her at the apartment for the tour.
He never arrived for the tour and when the woman contacted him through his phone number, he told her she needed to pay an additional $550 in fees first, according to the report.
The woman paid him the $550 and was unable to contact him after that, the report said.
The woman was able to provide ACCPD officers with the name, phone number and CashApp username used to scam her. She requested a copy of the report to give to her bank in an attempt to be reimbursed for the money she lost, according to the report.
UGAPD blotter
Students climb onto roof of Snelling Dining Commons
Three students at the University of Georgia were found using a locked and barricaded access ladder to climb onto the roof of UGA’s Snelling Dining Commons by University of Georgia Police Department officers at approximately 2:44 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to a report from UGAPD.
Two of the students were on the roof and one was on the ground when UGAPD officers arrived. One of the students climbed down to speak with the officers and the other remained on the roof until police climbed onto it to speak with him, the report said.
According to the report, the students did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or have any items that would lead officers to believe they were attempting to commit a burglary.
They told UGAPD officers that they did not have a reason for climbing onto the roof except that it was something they wanted to say they had done, according to the report.
The barricade had an opening that they used to access the ladder and they didn’t remove the lock on the ladder. UGAPD officers declined to press charges for criminal trespassing, the report said.
Marijuana odor in Creswell Hall
A UGA employee was making rounds in Creswell Hall when he smelled marijuana coming from the sixth-floor restroom on Nov. 30, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee contacted UGAPD officers who went to the restroom and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana, the report said.
There were no suspects or evidence found, according to the report.