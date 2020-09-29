Between Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, several individuals reported “white markings” on their cars to the University of Georgia Police Department, according to a statement by university spokesperson Greg Trevor. The markings appeared as white dots or letters placed on the front or rear windshield, according to the statement.
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has received reports of the markings and is investigating, according to Sgt. John Williams. At this time, there is no evidence that the markings are tied to any criminal activity.
Though the marks have been rumored to be linked to sex trafficking schemes, both police departments have stated there is no evidence connecting the markings to any crimes.
“There are currently no indications that these events are linked to any larger criminal conspiracy of any type, no indication of any tracking devices have been found, and there are no indications that members of the community are in danger as a result of these events,” Trevor said in the statement.
Pictures of the markings circulated online and in GroupMe group chats, where some claimed they were made by sex traffickers to mark the cars of potential victims. One individual reported that she found a sticker which she believed to be a tracking device on her car, but police found the device did not contain “the electronic components or power source” it would need to function as a tracking device, according to the statement.
The Red & Black received two tips regarding the markings, one of which was linked to a Panhellenic Greek life organization. In an email, Panhellenic Council president Jennings Brooks said the Panhellenic community was “continuing to encourage [its] chapters and individual members to be aware of their surroundings and take necessary precautions to stay safe.”
The UGAPD is working with other agencies to further investigate the incidents, according to the statement. Anyone who may have information related to these events is asked to contact the University of Georgia Police Department at 706-542-2200.
