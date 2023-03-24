The dog area of the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services Adoption Center is under precautionary quarantine until April 5 after the detection of canine parvovirus, according to a press release from Athens-Clarke County government.
The quarantine began on March 22 after a dead dog was found with a “slight presence” of canine parvovirus, also known as CPV or parvo. Parvo is a highly contagious virus that affects dogs and is most often seen in puppies who are too young to be vaccinated and other unvaccinated dogs. The infected dog was vaccinated as part of standard intake procedure, the release said.
Under the quarantine, only staff will be allowed in the dog area. No visitors nor owner surrenders are allowed. Owner reclaims will be allowed, the release said, but owners will be advised of the potential parvo exposure and to contact the vet immediately if there are any signs of the virus. Residents seeking to surrender dogs before April 5 should contact the shelter by phone for advice.
Animal Control Officers will only bring in dogs that pose an immediate threat to the public. A necropsy has been ordered for the dead dog, the release said. If the parvo presence is found to be a false positive or other factors show quarantine is no longer necessary, the shelter will reopen to normal operation.
Staff began and are continuing cleaning procedures to minimize the spread of parvo at the shelter and to outside dogs who may be exposed through human contact, according to the release. The cat area of the shelter will remain open as normal due to the separation of the areas. As required, shelter staff have consulted the Georgia Department of Agriculture and contacted other facilities that might be affected, as well as Animal Services’ oversight veterinarian.