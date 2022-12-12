The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement hosted its Social Justice Awards on Saturday at Flicker Theatre and Bar to celebrate community members who have contributed toward advancing equity in Athens.
AADM is a nonprofit organization that promotes racial equity and social justice in Athens through education and activism, according to its website.
The awards were first held in 2019, and after two years of not being able to host them in person, AADM’s co-founder Mokah Jasmine Johnson said she was excited about its return.
“Being able to have this award [ceremony] means a lot because it makes us slow down, be mindful and appreciative, recognize the work that we’re doing and also recognize other people in the community that’s doing good work towards social justice, racial equity and just uplift each other,” Johnson said.
The event began with a short documentary about AADM and its accomplishments since its establishment in 2016. The documentary highlighted some of the organization’s initiatives, like the Teen Social Justice Program, which provides leadership skills, job training, travel opportunities and lessons in social justice to local youth.
The first award of the night was the Law Enforcement Award which was given to Major Frank Woods from the Clarke County Jail. Denise Sunta, AADM programs manager and administrative assistant, said that Woods has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement and has been an important part of AADM’s mission to help incarcerated individuals through the AADM Freedom Fund.
The AADM Freedom Fund, which has been temporarily paused due to a lack of funding, according to a Dec. 2 newsletter from AADM, raises money to assist in paying people’s bail, legal fees, program fines or other financial responsibilities, according to AADM’s website, in order to reunite loved ones and decrease reincarceration rates.
Next, the Public Service Award was given to Tracey Brown, the Almost Home shelter coordinator at the Athens Area Homeless Shelter. Brown received the award for her work helping unhoused people in Athens with shelter, food, emergency assistance and finding jobs.
“In those moments when they were down, I was there with them, and in the moments when they’re up, I’m celebrating with them,” Brown said. “I’m grateful because I know this journey in life for all of us is not easy. It’s not easy, you know? And I’m just grateful to be here and be able to help.”
Chaplain Cole Knapper won the Social Action Award. Knapper is vice president of Athens Reparations Action, an organization that raises money to pay reparations to those harmed by urban renewal, according to ARA’s website. Knapper’s advocacy work includes issues related to LGBTQ+ rights, women’s issues, Black Lives Matter and immigration. Another member of ARA, Alys Willman who serves as its president, received the Economic Justice Award later that night as well.
The Educator Leadership Award went to Chantal Brown, the Vice President of The League of Step and Owner of I.G.N.I.T.E. The Flame Tutoring. The League of Step is a competitive dance team that participates in both stepping — a form of dance that originated in the Black American community — and service to give back to Athens. Brown said she started I.G.N.I.T.E., which is an acronym for Inspiring Gains Newly Infused by Tutoring Education, two years ago to meet the need for a more individualized education approach.
Brown’s approach to teaching involves building the skills of her students as a whole so that they can be prepared for real life.
“With Step, we mentor them, we give them community service, we teach them that they are more than just a test score because that is my soapbox as an educator. These kids are more than just a test score,” Brown said.
The Community Leadership Award went to Imani Scott-Blackwell. Scott-Blackwell went door to door in Athens encouraging tenants to stand up to their landlords demanding a pause on rent during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when many lost their jobs.
Lora Smothers won the Black Entrepreneurship Award. Smothers is the founder and director of Joy Village School, a private school in Athens that gives Black children the opportunity to learn in an environment that celebrates Black culture and knowledge.
The last award of the night given was the Marissa Joyner Youth Leadership Award which goes to one young person who demonstrates leadership in AADM’s Teen Social Justice program. Sekou, who completed an agricultural apprenticeship through the Teen Social Justice Program, received the award.
The award was named after Marissa Joyner, a 35-year-old activist who volunteered her time to fight for equity in Athens and helped to establish the Teen Social Justice Program before her death.
While the awards honor individuals’ work, Johnson said she is proud of the collective work that AADM has accomplished this year, including securing court-ordered community service for juveniles in Athens. To further celebrate AADM and its six-year anniversary, Johnson encourages people to stop by the AADM Justice Center & Bookstore, located in Georgia Square Mall.