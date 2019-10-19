Krystle Cobran has been appointed as the first Inclusion Officer for the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, according to an ACC news release. Cobran was appointed by ACC Manager Blaine Williams.
“I am excited that we have found someone of Krystle’s caliber to launch and develop such an important new part of the Unified Government to serve this community in such profound ways,” Williams said in the release.
The Inclusion Office is a new office funded by the Mayor and Commission that began on July 1 as part of ACC’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget. It will work with all ACC departments and offices and “will focus efforts on areas including race, color, national origin, religious beliefs, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, and disabilities,” according to the release.
“One of the most important parts of my work as we go through this process is to truly listen to all facets of the community as we share our stories,” Cobran said in the release. “I am honored to serve with the Unified Government, and I’m here to listen to your experiences, questions, and concerns.”
The Inclusion Office grew out of a task force appointed in 2017 focused on community diversity, equity, and inclusion. It will aim “to understand, appreciate, and promote diversity in the community; begin to bridge the equity gap; and increase economic mobility,” according to the release.
Cobran has a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Florida, a master’s in public policy from The College of William and Mary and a Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School. While in law school, Cobran was awarded fellowship positions with the National Center of State Courts and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. She has previously served as a law clerk in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
Cobran is the founder of a consulting business that “helps leaders and creatives carve a path through difficult conversations about race to transform frustration and unspoken pain into connection and mindful action.” Her work involved leading workshops, providing one-on-one support, speaking and hosting a podcast titled “The Space Between Us.”
Cobran previously taught and designed two undergraduate political science courses at the University of Georgia as a visiting lecturer during 2016 and 2017: Race and the Law and American Courts, Race and Social Issues.
Cobran released her first book “The Brave Educator: Honest Conversations about Navigating Race in the Classroom” in August 2019.
