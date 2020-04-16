The Athens Area Community Foundation is collecting monetary donations for its COVID-19 Community Response Fund to help local nonprofits affected by the disease.
The AACF, in partnership with United Way of Northeast Georgia, will use the donations it receives to distribute resources to nonprofit organizations that the AACF determines have “pressing needs,” according to the AACF website.
The organization has not yet determined what specific organizations will receive benefits, said Sarah McKinney, president and CEO.
Funds will be deployed to nonprofits beginning next week, according to an April 15 press release from the AACF. The release said $174,000 has been donated to the fund since its launch. This first round of funds will consist of a portion of this $174,000 and will be used to address access to food, McKinney said in a conference call Wednesday. These organizations can be any within a 12-county area of Northeast Georgia, including Clarke County.
Although she didn’t say which nonprofits the funds would go to, McKinney said in an email that AACF is connected with as many nonprofits as possible. Organizations cannot apply to receive funding, according to AACF’s website.
McKinney said this fund is not meant to deter people from donating directly to other organizations in Athens. She said potential donors can call AACF for general advice on where to donate, but she encourages donating to the AACF fund because the foundation plans to allocate donations strategically based on community need.
“Right now, we’re planning on using data to give us a sense on where philanthropy can play the biggest role in meeting pressing needs,” McKinney said.
The AACF will receive its data from the Athens Wellbeing Project and the local United Way 211 program, McKinney said. She did not say what type of data the groups would analyze. The Athens Wellbeing Project is a collection of governmental and community organizations that collect and analyze data about the community, and the local United Way operates a phone service at the number 211 to provide resources and information to community members.
AACF plans to listen to the leaders of nonprofits in Athens to determine what resources these organizations need, McKinney said. The AACF organized an advisory committee to analyze the data they gather to determine priorities for the community and set goals for the fund. The donations will be released in waves: first as an emergency response, then for community recovery. McKinney said in an email AACF doesn’t know when community recovery funds will be released because of uncertainty of when the pandemic will end.
David Bradley, president and CEO of Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a phone call that the committee will be deciding how the funds are being dispersed and that funds will go through a “significantly vetted process.” Bradley is a member of the AACF Board of Directors.
“Nonprofit organizations are the backbone of the community,” said Bradley. “If some of these nonprofits have to close up shop, then there’s going to be dynamic components of our community that are going to be unserved.”
