The Athens Area Community Foundation, in partnership with the United Way of Northeast Georgia, donated the fourth round of funds from their COVID-19 Community Response Fund to 14 school systems in United Way’s 12-county region on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The money given to the 14 school systems totaled $72,000, according to the release. The Clarke County School District and Oconee County Schools both received funds.

The AACF is a public grantmaking foundation that has many partnership individuals and organizations, according to their website. The first three rounds of funds that the AACF released from the COVID-19 response fund were for food distribution, housing and sheltering, and summer youth development opportunities.

The fourth round of funds was deployed in order to ensure schools can focus on students, according to the release. Expenses schools are facing include necessary personal protective equipment, thermometers, and cleaning and sanitation supplies. Schools are also facing expenses including tablets, wireless hotspots and other virtual learning resources.

At the CCSD’s last Board of Education meeting, board members took over three hours to read letters from parents, staff and community members. Many of the letters criticized the district’s reopening plan, saying that it wasn’t prepared for an anticipated outbreak.

AACF uses data from the United Way of Northeast Georgia to assess the needs of the region and to determine where to distribute the money from the Response Fund, according to the AACF website. Organizations cannot apply for the funding, but they can fill out a survey through the Nonprofit Assessment Tool to “tell their stories … that will hopefully offer supporters an objective way to assess the developing impact of COVID-19,” according to the AACF website.

The fund is still open and accepting donations, according to the release.