The Athens Area Diaper Bank hosted an open house event on Sunday in celebration of distributing 1 million diapers to the community since the organization was founded in 2015.
AADB staff provided tours of their warehouse to volunteers and cut a cake to celebrate their millionth diaper. Afterward, volunteers participated in sorting and wrapping diaper donations from between 35 and 45 different organizations.
“All of the diapers get bundled into these packs of 25,” said Executive Director and Founder Erin Campbell. “And each child that gets services from us gets two packs a month. So it's 50 Diapers per baby per month, or 25 Pull Ups per month.”
These bundles of diapers are stored in the AADB warehouse until they are given to partner organizations who distribute them around Athens-Clarke County as well as Oglethorpe, Oconee, Jackson, Barrow and Madison Counties.
“We have 34 partners, which some of them are multisite partners,” said Special Programs Manager Kathy Bailey. “So those partners, they place orders every two weeks for their clients, and then their clients get 50 diapers per client every month from us. So they come pick them up every other week.”
AADB’s celebration of its one millionth diaper distribution came at the conclusion of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which lasted from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2. The National Diaper Bank Network first acknowledged the week in 2012 to initiate conversation and action among individuals and community leaders about diaper need.
“One in three U.S. families struggles to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry and healthy,” according to the NDBN website. “We invite you to get involved. Be a part of the growing movement of diaper bank leaders, advocates and individuals across the U.S.”
The AADB first received nonprofit status in 2018, but Campbell formed the idea well beforehand. She said she had the idea to start AADB after learning about how high diaper costs and lower government assistance created fallout not only for the baby’s physical health but also for the emotional and economic well-being of parents.
“And I put myself in the position of those parents that don't have that,” Campbell said. “It's not for lack of love. It's not for lack of trying. It's just that these diapers are such a difficult basic need to get.”
After learning that there was no diaper bank for the Athens area, Campbell started collecting diapers with her friend Amy Wraga, who currently serves on the AADB’s board of directors.
“We just started collecting diapers,” Campbell said. “Anytime I had a dinner party, a kid's party, anytime my parents had a party. Same thing with Amy, we just collected diapers any way we could.”
Campbell’s goal is for the diaper bank to distribute between two to three million diapers a year to adequately provide for families in the counties they serve. For now, the organization is focusing on growing its involvement within communities.
“That's why partnerships are better because they have their hands on these communities that are underserved,” Bailey said. “Working with our local school we work with Early Head Start, so they're able to identify the children that are in the schools that need the most help.”