Lydia’s Place, a nonprofit based in Watkinsville, Georgia, works to assist young adults aged 17 to 24 that have experienced foster care or homelessness through faith-based aid that ranges from transitional housing to home economic-style teaching.
Founded by Georgia native April Farlow in 2017, Lydia’s Place assists youth recently released by the foster system, or teens experiencing homelessness in the Athens area, with the goal of teaching them valuable life skills and helping them find safe, affordable housing.
“When a student comes to us we do a pretty thorough evaluation of what their goals are, where they are currently and what it's going to take to get them where they want to go,” said Kelly Brannen, executive director of Lydia’s Place. “And then we kind of design our services around them.”
According to the National Foster Youth Institute, 20% of foster children will become homeless when they turn 18. In Athens, 16% of the homeless population are children, and 4% are transitional youth, according to the 2020 Athens Homeless Coalition Housing Inventory Count and Point-in-Time Count Report.
Brannen said that young adults face many challenges as they transition out of the foster care system, and often don't have the resources they need to successfully transition.
“The hurdles are really almost insurmountable. A lot of them get into college and then they sleep in their car… and then to get an apartment, you have to have a credit history, and if you don't you have to have someone sign with you,” Brannen said. “You need first and last month's rent, and a security deposit, and most 18-19 year olds don't have $3,000 laying around.”
Farlow, along with eight other women, prayed for eight months on how they could best help the community before deciding on teens transitioning out of foster care, according to Brannen.
The services offered by the nonprofit include a weekly “independent living skills” class, where teens can learn about topics ranging from conflict resolution to the basics of having a good credit score, as well as a mentorship program where students can be paired up with a mentor to help guide them through the more difficult parts of adult life.
Brannen said student services director Allyson Norris also works with students individually, guiding them through tasks such as picking an insurance policy and finding a good doctor.
Laurel Taylor, a volunteer with Lydia’s Place, said one of the students in the program, who ended up unhoused with his grandmother after a rent increase that they could not afford, received dental care for his missing teeth for Christmas.
“One of the things that got donated was a dentist [who] offered to fix his teeth for him, and he just bawled,” Taylor said.
In addition to those services, Lydia’s Place has a transitional living program, known as Lydia’s Homeplace. In partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Lydia’s Place built a four apartment, two-bedroom complex located in Athens.
The organization also has four apartments leased by the Athens Area Homeless Shelter — the ARCH Village — to assist students with the difficult transition from foster care to independent living.
“Our goal is really to break those generational cycles of poverty and incarceration and unprepared parenthood by giving them the tools they need to be independent and to live successful adult independent lives, and hopefully pass that down to their children,” Brannen said.
Lydia’s Place also has a boutique — Lydia’s Place Boutique — where anyone affected by the foster system or homelessness can schedule a visit and shop for clothes, free of charge.
Taylor said she has hopes for the future of Lydia’s Place.
“I think my biggest thing would be to just expand the program so we can help more kids.” Taylor said. “There's so much need, there's like no end to the need. And I just think we're so positioned where we're right here and in a college town with so many resources available."