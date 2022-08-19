The Athens Area Humane Society received ten beagles from the Humane Society of the United States on Wednesday, following the largest dog rescue operation in U.S. history, according to a press release from AAHS.
In July, 4,000 beagles were seized from Envigo RMS, a Virginia company that sells animals for pharmaceutical and biotech research, after the U.S. Department of Justice sued the company, the release said.
“The dogs were rescued and transferred to the Humane Society of the United States after the U.S. Department of Justice sued the company, alleging Envigo failed to meet minimum standards for handling, housing, feeding, watering, sanitation, and adequate veterinary care required by the Animal Welfare Act,” the release said.
AAHS is one of two rescue organizations in Georgia receiving beagles from HSUS and is accepting applications for the dogs but will be taking their time placing them in permanent homes, the release said.
“These dogs have been rescued from desperate circumstances and will need a lot of socialization and training,” Cheryl McCormick, CEO of AAHS said in the release. “They have never known the comfort of a dog bed, played with toys, or cuddled with a loving caregiver — they have never even walked on grass.”
The beagles will live with foster caregivers first to transition them into life with a family and other household pets. The foster caregivers are trained in meeting the dogs’ behavioral, physical and emotional enrichment needs, according to the release.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to give these adorable beagles what every dog deserves — a healthy, happy life and a loving forever home,” said AAHS Board President Christina Moore in the release.
People interested in being placed on a waitlist to adopt one of the beagles, become a foster caregiver or donate to the AAHS can visit their website at www.athenshumanesociety.org or call 706-769-9155.