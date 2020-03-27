Athens area long-term care facilities have found creative ways to obtain supplies and keep residents safe, entertained and in contact with their families during the coronavirus outbreak.
A resident in PruittHealth Grandview in Athens has been transferred to a local hospital due to presumed symptoms of COVID-19, according to a PruittHealth statement released on March 17. Outbreaks in Washington state elder care facilities highlight the potential dangers residents and staff members face in elder care facilities, as residents are at higher risk and live in close quarters, NPR reported.
On March 16, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Health Care Association issued a statement outlining procedures for such facilities, which include elder care facilities, to follow during the outbreak.
These restrictions include limiting visitation unless in compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life situations. Screenings for fevers and symptoms will be done on both residents and staff members, and there are restrictions on group activities and dining.
In addition to keeping residents and staff members safe, care facilities have had to find ways to stock supplies and help residents and families remain in contact while limiting visitation.
Finding supplies
Facilities need masks to protect residents and staff members. The N95 mask in particular has been in high demand in the health care industry, so they are in short supply.
For Quiet Oaks Health Care, a 61-bed nursing home in Crawford, the masks came from an unlikely source: the poultry industry.
One of the administrators at Quiet Oaks’ sister facility in Richmond Hill is a chicken farmer, and he received his N95 masks from a poultry farm. He gave the idea to Quiet Oaks administrator Chris Wrenn. Wrenn said two facilities in Royston had been helping them with their supplies.
“The poultry industry has been huge in helping us out,” Wrenn said.
St. Gabriel of Athens, a senior living facility in Watkinsville with 70 rooms, is relying on donations for masks, though they do have cleaning supplies.
The need for creativity with finding supplies goes beyond personal protective equipment. Whispering Pines Personal Care Home, an assisted-living facility in Athens with 30 residents, has faced issues with getting its groceries.
Whispering Pines typically shops at Walmart online once each week, said Crystal Hardy, director. Due to overall grocery shortages, however, Whispering Pines now orders groceries from multiple stores such as Kroger and Gordon Food Service Store. While the cost is the same, the arrangement is time-consuming but effective in obtaining groceries.
“It was kind of looking outside the box,” Wrenn said. “We went to Bath & Body Works and bought all the personal hand sanitizers that we could find that we could give to each staff member individually to be able to have hand sanitizer on hand.”
Keeping family in mind
Despite the limited supplies and outside panic, administrators at Quiet Oaks, Whispering Pines and St. Gabriel said their residents have remained calm.
“What I would say — and what the residents have said to us — these people went through the Great Depression. This is not that big of a deal to them,” Wrenn said.
Facilities are also using creative ways of keeping residents in contact with family while following the visitation restrictions. The facilities have allowed some “window visits,” where visitors come up to residents’ windows to see them, Hardy said.
“We're allowing families to use our different phone lines to call residents,” Hardy said. “Some of the staff have FaceTime capabilities, so we're giving our personal phone number so that families can FaceTime with their families.”
Evelyn Haynes, a St. Gabriel resident, received a window visit from her son, Dick, daughter-in-law, Susan, and their dog, Lucy.
“She loves her little Boston Terrier,” Susan Haynes said. “We didn't realize that they were going to open the window for us, which was wonderful. She was able to sit on a walker and talk to us [for] a few minutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.