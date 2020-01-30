Rep. Doug Collins, from Georgia’s 9th Congressional District, announced he is running for U.S. Senate in a Fox News interview on Jan. 29. The 9th District includes the northern half of Clarke County.
Collins, a Republican, will run in a November special election against current incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is also a Republican. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to the Senate in December after now-former Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned from his seat due to health issues.
Collins lobbied to fill Isakson’s seat in November prior to Loeffler’s appointment. President Donald Trump urged Gov. Kemp to nominate Collins, according to the AJC, but Kemp ultimately chose Loeffler.
During the Fox News interview, Collins said he was not concerned if his clash with Loeffler would lead to a Democrat winning the election.
“I’m concerned about going to the people of Georgia,” Collins said in the interview. “We just need to have a process that lets people decide, lets them choose for themselves how they want to see this vision. I think we’ve fought for the president, and we’ve fought for our state, and we’ve fought for this country, and we’re gonna continue to do that.”
The National Republican Senatorial Committee released a statement against Collins following his announcement.
“Doug Collins’ selfishness will hurt David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, and President Trump. Not to mention the people of Georgia,” the NRSC statement read. “The NRSC stands firmly behind Sen. Kelly Loeffler and urges anyone who wants to re-elect President Trump, hold the GOP senate majority, and stop socialism to do the same.”
