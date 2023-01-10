Pieces of Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” were ripped up on Jan. 9, as people in downtown Athens celebrated the University of Georgia winning a back-to-back national championship.
The 14-piece artwork, which was revealed on Dec. 8, features blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The art was a part of The East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.
According to an email from ACCPD Lieutenant Shaun Barnett, “several arrests” were made, but he did not have details about the number of arrests or the types of charges.
Since its unveiling, the installation has drawn much criticism from residents, many claiming it interferes with accessibility to public spaces and discriminates against homeless people.
The art was not the only thing damaged amid the celebration. Videos on social media show trees and bushes were ripped up – some in fiery flames – and passed around the crowds as well. Barnett said that reports of property damage also included street signs and vehicles, according to the email.
