A University of Georgia fan hangs from a public art installation during the post game downtown Athens celebration after the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7, claiming the national championship title for the second year in a row. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)

Pieces of Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” were ripped up on Jan. 9, as people in downtown Athens celebrated the University of Georgia winning a back-to-back national championship.

The 14-piece artwork, which was revealed on Dec. 8, features blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The art was a part of The East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.

"Frequency" Art Installation

The Athens Cultural Affairs Commission and the Athens-Clarke County Arts Division hosted the dedication of a new public art installation, "Frequency," a 14-piece installation created by artist Eric Leshinsky on Dec. 8, 2022 at College Square Plaza. The three dimensional art pieces can be found up and down East Clayton Street as a part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project. (Photo/Ireland Hayes)

According to an email from ACCPD Lieutenant Shaun Barnett, “several arrests” were made, but he did not have details about the number of arrests or the types of charges.

Since its unveiling, the installation has drawn much criticism from residents, many claiming it interferes with accessibility to public spaces and discriminates against homeless people.

The art was not the only thing damaged amid the celebration. Videos on social media show trees and bushes were ripped up – some in fiery flames – and passed around the crowds as well. Barnett said that reports of property damage also included street signs and vehicles, according to the email.