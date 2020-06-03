Several Athens banks and small businesses struggled to understand the federal loan programs meant to assist small businesses during COVID-19 closures amid the rush to apply for the loans.
The Paycheck Protection Program is a federally-funded loan program created by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act intended to provide incentives for employers to keep their workers on payroll during COVID-19, according to the Small Business Association website.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan is a loan program through the SBA. It provides funds to businesses along with a loan advance up to $10,000 that small businesses can use right away in order to provide relief during temporary revenue losses, according to the SBA website.
The original PPP loan application went live on April 3, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Many small businesses across the country missed out on the first round of funds after they ran out in 13 days, according to an article from National Public Radio. Forbes reported that some large corporations took advantage of PPP loans, including Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Shake Shack.
For Athens business owners Bethrah Szumski with Pain & Wonder, a tattoo and body piercing shop, and Tim Kelly with The Rook & Pawn café, the loan applications were confusing. Szumski, facing technical difficulties from the Wells Fargo website, missed out on the first round of funds because of it.
Loan pain for Pain & Wonder
Borrowers must apply for the PPP through their bank, Rhodes McLanahan, president and CEO of First American Bank & Trust, said. Banks must process the loan applications using a program required by the SBA, according to Chad Thomason, senior vice president market executive of Oconee State Bank.
Szumski said she applied for the PPP loan during the first round through the Wells Fargo website within 20 minutes after it launched on April 3. She said there was a technical issue where, although she completed the application and received email and website confirmations that the application was complete, she also received notifications through email that the application was incomplete.
This happened three times for Szumski, preventing her from receiving a loan from the first round of funds. Her employees remained furloughed. She submitted another application during the second round of funds through Square.
After the first round of funds ran out on April 16, the disbursement of PPP loans was resumed on April 27, according to the SBA website. The second round of money has not yet run out as of June 1, according to McLanahan.
On April 28, Szumski received a notification that her PPP application submitted through Square went through. Her application was never approved through Wells Fargo. She received daily emails from Wells Fargo that said they “cannot confirm that all applications will be submitted and processed by the SBA before the funds are depleted,” and “our phone and branch bankers unfortunately will not be able to provide updates on the status of your application.”
Szumski said that she received the PPP loan in the first week of May, one week after applying through Square. She said that receiving the loan would bring back 75% of her workforce immediately and get them off unemployment. Pain & Wonder opened May 11, but is open by appointment only.
Szumski also struggled to understand the EIDL. She said she applied for the loan on April 4 or 5, and received the loan on April 28. The EIDL loans were originally advertised to appear in recipients’ bank accounts in three days. The EIDL pays loans and loan advances up to $10,000 — $1,000 per employee. Szumski received the maximum amount of $10,000, because she has over 10 employees.
Szumski said she had no idea whether she had to pay back the EIDL or not. She heard anecdotally that it was a grant, but never heard officially what the payback requirements are. The SBA website now specifies that the EIDL loan advance will not have to be repaid.
An EIDL loan document from the Athens Downtown Development Authority says businesses must pay back the rest of the loan, with interest rates of 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits.
Communication issues
Kelly said he experienced confusion surrounding the PPP and EIDL loans as well. He has received both. For the EIDL, after he submitted the application, Kelly said all he received was a confirmation number on the screen. He didn’t receive a confirmation email or any other correspondence from the SBA.
A few weeks after submitting his EIDL application, Kelly said he started to hear that other businesses in Athens were receiving their loans. Still without his money, Kelly attempted to contact the SBA through their help channels and emails.
Once he was able to speak with someone on the phone at the SBA and ask about his loan application, he said they told him even with the confirmation number, there was no system in place to look up the status of his application or if it had even been received at all. A few days later, Kelly said the EIDL funds showed up in his bank account.
Kelly said he had a good relationship with his bank, Synovus, and he was able to get a PPP application through quickly.
“[Rushing to apply for the loan] was probably the right thing to do because … there’s a whole new round of funding going on, but that doesn’t help for the two or three weeks when there’s nothing in your bank account,” Kelly said.
Though he received the PPP and EIDL loans, Kelly said his current confusion lies in the problem of the loan forgiveness for the PPP loans. Kelly said the narrative around the loan forgiveness when discussed in the U.S. legislature was that the PPP loans were meant to get money into the hands of workers, but also to help businesses pay for fixed costs such as rent and utilities.
The SBA website also notes this about the intentions of the PPP loans. Kelly heard that if a business owner pledged to bring everyone back on payroll by June, then the loan would be forgiven.
During the application process, Kelly said, banks had little to no guidance on what the loan forgiveness process would look like. Now, the SBA has come out with guidelines that the loan must be spent on payroll in eight weeks. Over these eight weeks, in order for the loan to be forgiven, at least 75% of the loan must be spent on payroll, and the rest can be spent on rent and utilities.
Kelly said he did not know this when he applied for the PPP loan. Now, in order to be refunded the loan, Kelly has to put his staff on payroll for a closed small restaurant. He said he worries that paying his employees with the PPP loan funds may not be as much as they were collecting in federal and state unemployment.
“We’re still closed … There aren’t shifts to give people, there isn’t payroll to spend right now,” Kelly said. “If we are unable to do that, then we’re coming out of this in debt.”
Technical difficulties
Chad Thomason said that while Oconee State Bank experienced slow systems for the PPP loans on the first day they came out, the process went relatively smoothly for them.
“Ours has been very seamless, we haven’t had any issues on our end on the PPP loans. They’re submitted into the system for SBA, there’s approval there, and then we fund within a couple days of that money being approved,” Thomason said.
Kelly said borrowers were reliant on how well their banks were able to process and understand the application. McLanahan said that getting the PPP application up and running was challenging because there was very little information given to them from the SBA and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The application changed on April 2, the night before they went live, leaving the employees at First American to quickly adjust to these changes overnight, McLanahan said.
April 3 was a very stressful day for First American employees and their borrowers, McLanahan said. First American was experiencing technical difficulties on their systems when the applications were first rolled out by the SBA.
“On Friday, April 3, the program went live. [U.S. Treasury] Secretary Mnuchin was tweeting out that the first loans had been approved, and I have applicants calling me directly to say, ‘Has my application been processed?’” McLanahan said. “And I didn’t even have the drop down menu for the PPP loan on our system with the SBA until about one o’clock that afternoon.”
Once the second round of funds were available, McLanahan said First American had four employees working on what they thought would be an hour’s worth of applications. However, the system was extremely slow and kept crashing throughout the day. What was intended to be an hour of work turned into processing 20 applications through the day, night and into the next morning.
McLanahan said that in that time with a smooth-running system, they could have processed 200 applications if they had that many, but the system errors made working slow and challenging. He said in an email that by the next day, the SBA had resolved its system difficulties.
As of June 1, First American has processed 100% of its PPP applications and will process applications until the funds run out, McLanahan said in an email.
“I think the failure in all of this has just been communication,” Kelly said.
