Attorneys for David Ippisch, the owner of Hedges on Broad and 100 Proof bars who was indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping in February, filed a renewed motion for bond on March 25, according to Athens-Clarke County Superior Court records.
In the renewed motion, Ippisch’s attorneys argue he requires medical treatment for pain in his eyes, which was diagnosed before his arrest last year, according to court records. He was arrested on Nov. 26, 2019, and pled not guilty to the two charges on March 2.
Ippisch was denied bail in December 2019 on the grounds that it was likely a felony would be committed if he was granted bail, he posed a risk of influencing witnesses and he posed a risk to the community or witnesses.
Ippisch is receiving medical assistance from the Athens-Clarke County Jail clinician, but his lawyers argue that he requires more medical attention or a release from jail to diagnose possible multiple sclerosis, according to the renewed bond motion.
In November 2019, Ippisch was sent a letter notifying him of the termination of his lease in 60 days for Hedges on Broad, according to court records.
A bond hearing was scheduled for Ippisch on Tuesday, but Athens-Clarke County Clerk of Superior and State Court Beverly Logan said in an email Tuesday that Ippisch’s hearing was postponed to a later date.
The chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court issued a state-wide judicial emergency order on March 14 suspending criminal trials and jury duty. The order encourages courts to use methods, such as videoconferencing, for non-essential court functions.
Hearings, such as the motion for bond, will continue to be heard over video conferences, Logan said in a phone interview.
The judicial emergency due to COVID-19 is in effect until May 13, according to the press release.
(0) comments
