Sustainability was the cornerstone in the renovation of the historic Southern Mill complex, which hosts a second location for Creature Comforts Brewing Company and now houses W&A Engineering.
The engineering firm said it installed solar panel arrays, improved energy efficiency and produced less waste during construction while repurposing its new home, which was constructed in 1902 as a manufacturing facility.
W&A’s CEO and founder Jon Williams said he feels it is the firm’s responsibility to do anything it can to “promote sustainability” as a design and construction company. He explained this vision in a talk to local business representatives at Southern Mill on Feb. 20.
After housing Wilkins Industries, a clothing manufacturer, the Southern Mill complex went into disrepair. The complex, according to the website, is an “adaptive reuse” of the former factory site now that it has been renovated.
When renovating, W&A received the Southface Institute EarthCraft Light Commercial certification, a green building certification. Amelia Godfrey, program manager at Southface, said the certification would categorize the new office as a “high performance building.”
“From a resource efficiency standpoint, we primarily focus on the building structure, and how it is designed to conserve energy,” Godfrey said.
By looking at how well the exterior is air-sealed, how efficient the windows are and the insulation in the building, Southface helped W&A reach this certification in Southern Mill. Southface is intentional on how the buildings they work with use energy and water while maintaining durability, Godfrey said.
W&A went the extra step to add solar panels on the roof of the building, according to Amy Kissane, the corporate citizenship coordinator at W&A. She said the company worked with Solar CrowdSource, a program where the more solar energy users in an area, the cheaper the overall costs for each user. By implementing solar energy into their new building, W&A participated in Solar CrowdSource’s Solarize Athens project.
Williams sees his company as a model for sustainability and community service in Athens. “We came up with the W&A Cares initiative that really encompasses our values, and the last of those being social responsibility, where the corporate citizenship piece comes in,” he said.
Kissane and Buck Bacon, a project manager at W&A, are a part of this initiative to give back to the Athens community and their employees.
“We think it’s really important to connect to our community. We’re fortunate enough to have been successful in this community; we want to give back,” Bacon said.
According to Bacon, in a partnership with Sheats Barber and Beauty Shop, for every $500 Sheats makes in revenue on Feb. 20, W&A will donate $500 to the charity of Sheats’ choice: Athens Area Homeless Shelter.
UGA senior Hannah Fisher, an engineering intern at W&A, said she loves interning at the company.
“It’s a really good fit,” she said. “It’s something I’m interested in doing.”
Fisher said W&A has a Center for Hard to Recycle Materials pickup and a weekly farm produce program where local farmers bring food to the employees as part of the sustainability initiative.
David Bradley, president and CEO of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber of Commerce is planning on using W&A and Southern Mill as a “vision” to organize a program in which UGA students work with local businesses to decrease energy use and promote sustainability in Athens.
More local Athens businesses are planning to move into the Southern Mill Complex, according to Williams. However, those businesses have not confirmed their intentions with The Red and Black. For W&A’s office in the Complex, though, Williams sees a bright future.
“I think we’re going to do great things in this building,” Williams said. “My goal is for W&A to be a generationally sustainable company. Sustainability doesn’t just apply to the environment and solar power; sustainability for me, also, means that this company is going to be here after I’m gone. We got great people, and we got great clients.”
