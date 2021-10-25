Unknown jet damages Athens-Ben Epps Airport
On Oct. 16, an unknown jet aircraft was maneuvering on the ground at around 6 p.m. and damaged a hangar, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.. A private aircraft was also damaged.
The owner of the aircraft in the hangar found the damage on Oct. 19. According to ACCPD, the full extent of the damage is still to be determined but initial estimates are around $1,000.
The owner of the offending jet is still unknown, according to the report.
Man breaks into gas station, found eating chips
On Oct. 21 at around 2 a.m., ACCPD reported to Golden Pantry on Hickory Street in response to a burglary alarm. The reporting officer stated that upon arrival the rear right door was unsecure.
After entering the building, the officer found a man standing at the counter eating chips. According to ACCPD, the man initially refused to show his hands when verbally commanded to.
The man was handcuffed and arrested for burglary and public intoxication, according to the report.
While another officer transported the man to the Clarke County Jail, the reporting officer found that the locks on both back doors were no longer functional. The report stated both the officer and a property security guard had found the building secure earlier in the night.
Man in cowboy hat punches Athens Transport Car
On Oct. 20, at around 3:30 p.m., an Athens Transit supervisor was at the bus stop on the corner of Prince Avenue and Barber Street when a man struck his vehicle, according to an ACCPD report.
A man in a cowboy hat approached the transit vehicle, then slammed his fist down on the hood and left a dent. According to ACCPD, estimated damage is about $1,000.
The operator of the vehicle was able to take a picture of the offender and is trying to obtain footage from the video recorder in the vehicle, according to the report. By the time police responded to the incident, the suspect had left the area.
Police were called the following day, Oct. 21, at around 9 a.m. when the suspect was reported to have returned to the location.
Police identified the man as matching the picture taken by the operator of the vehicle. The man was also wearing the described cowboy hat.
The suspect was then arrested and barred from all ACC transit, according to the ACCPD.