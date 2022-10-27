Woman evades hair salon charges
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
According to the report, the client did not pay the balance by the due date. Police and salon staff failed to get in contact with her, and the manager told police that she wants warrants pursued if their attempts remain unsuccessful.
Student loses thousands in job scam
A University of Georgia student lost $3,900 in a personal assistant job scam on Oct. 12, according to a report from ACCPD.
The student, who had applied to a personal assistant job posting, was contacted through a UGA email address by someone who identified herself as Ms. Hamm. She informed the student to contact another individual through email and to follow their instructions, the report said.
The individual instructed the student to send money through email as part of her assistant duties, according to the report.
The student provided police with a possible suspect’s contact information.
Woman’s UPS package was stolen
A woman’s package for a Dell laptop that she had purchased online for $1,135.08 was never delivered to her address, according to a report from ACCPD.
The woman called the police on Oct. 18, saying that she had received no confirmation from UPS after being told the package would be delivered on Oct. 14, the report said.
According to the report, UPS told the woman on Oct. 15 that the laptop was delivered in a locker with the key in her mailbox. The woman’s property management confirmed that these items were not delivered.
The woman submitted a missing package claim with UPS and Dell, according to the report.