Two roommates fight over broken spatula
On March 22, two roommates engaged in a fight over a broken spatula that resulted in the police being called, according to an Athens Clarke-County Police Department report.
The report said that one of the roommates was on a walk when a friend sent him a screenshot of a social media post from the other roommate, blaming the first for breaking the spatula and saying “can I hit him now?”
After arriving home, the two roommates got into a confrontation about the spatula. According to the report, after the first roommate said he did not use the spatula, the roommate who’s spatula was
broken began pushing the other around. The first roommate wanted the other to move out.
Couple gets into food fight
On March 20, a couple got into a food fight inside their apartment on Broad Street, according to an ACCPD report.
The report said that police responded to a domestic call at the property but upon arrival found out that the two were “playing around” and throwing food at each other. The two told the officers that they started pouring chocolate syrup and throwing eggs at each other.
Neither was able to explain why the food fight began. According to the report, the dispute was not physical but the police reported $300 in damaged clothing.
The reporting officer said that further investigation is needed.
UPS employee steals seven iPhones
On March 15, a UPS employee was caught stealing seven iPhones and a pair of AirPods, according to an ACCPD report.
The report said that the facility has been experiencing losses of cell phones from shipments. The suspect told police that he had been working at the facility for almost a year and another employee taught him to look for boxes that contain lithium batteries.
According to the report, the man would put the phones in his backpack and sell them on the street, avoiding online selling sites. The man said other employees also stole and sold phones, but that they were not working together.
The stolen goods were valued at $5,460.