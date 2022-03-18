Woman goes dumpster diving to find purse
On March 9, a woman flagged down an Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer to report that her purse had been stolen. She said she went dumpster diving to try and find the purse, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman told the officer that her vehicle was parked near Church Fitness when the theft occurred on March 4. She said she looked for her purse in the dumpster. The report said that the woman blamed a man she was with but later said he could not have stolen it because he was with her the whole time.
The woman valued the stolen items at approximately $1,000, the report said.
Man hits street light with car, hikes away
On March 7, a hit and run took place at Sandy Creek Nature Center when a driver hit a light pole, parked his car and proceeded to begin a hike, according to an ACCPD report.
When the officer arrived at the scene, the witness who reported seeing the car hit the pole had left and the driver was still on the trails. The report said the car was damaged, but the officer could not tell if it was already there or caused by the pole. The pole also had paint on it that matched the car, but the officer couldn’t confirm it came from the vehicle.
An official at the park said the driver returned but was unsure if they had struck the pole, the report said.
Four men steal fire pit from patio
On March 6 at approximately 11 p.m. four men stole a fire pit from a woman’s back patio and refused to return it, according to an ACCPD report.
The woman told officers she had asked the men to return the fire pit once the fire was out. According to the report, the men responded that they would bring it back when they were done with it.
The report said that when the woman went out later to walk her dog the men yelled at her, causing an argument.
The woman told officers she wanted all four men barred from her apartment, according to the report. Officers explained what that meant to the men and barred them from the property for two years.