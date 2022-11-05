Woman’s car egged in parking dispute
A woman met with an officer of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Nov. 3 to show video footage of a neighbor at her Columbia Brookside residence egging her car, according to a report from ACCPD.
The footage shows the neighbor throwing three eggs at the passenger side of the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 22. The woman said that detailing will likely be required to remove the dried egg from the window, according to the report.
The two individuals have had a months-long dispute about parking arrangements for the complex, the report said.
Suspect spends $15,000 fraudulent check from business
An unknown subject tried to cash a $15,972.40 forged check at Line X on Aug. 19, according to a report from ACCPD.
The employee’s accountant had noticed that the company’s bank flagged the check on Sept. 20 for being fictitious, the report said.
According to the report, the branch manager of Synovus Bank gave the employee a copy of check #14230, which was forged. The employee found that check #14230 had been paid to AC Auto on Sept. 12. The forged check had a different amount and was dated on Sept. 10.
Fourteen karat gold bracelet stolen from woman’s car
A woman noticed that an unknown suspect stole her 14 karat gold bracelet from her Toyota RAV4 on Oct. 26, according to a report from ACCPD.
The woman had parked her vehicle at her residence at approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 25 and forgot to lock the doors, according to the report.
In addition to the missing bracelet, the woman found a napkin on the center console that did not belong to her or her family, the report said.
The woman believes that one of her neighbor’s party guests from Oct. 25 may be responsible, according to the report.