On Sunday, the Athens-Clarke County Water Conservation Office hosted the Blue Carpet Premiere at the Morton Theatre, where they screened finalist films from the Ripple Effect Film Project, an annual competition which gives youth the opportunity to create short films promoting water conservation.
The premiere marked the last day of the Environmental Protection Agency WaterSense ‘Fix a Leak Week’”, which encourages American families to fix home leaks and save water.
The office invited preK-12 youth from the Athens area to submit films to one of three categories: Rivers Alive, Imagine a Day Without Water/Using Water Wisely or A Ripple Effect.
Additionally, the office showed a video tour of the ACC water treatment plant and placed toilet tablet die packs under four random chairs in the audience to encourage audience members to check their appliances for leaks.
A panel of four judges included project founder Marilyn Hall, Zebra Magazine founder Walter Allen, Jason Martin of Radar Productions and Athens Banner-Herald arts & culture reporter Andrew Shearer. Together they selected a best film from each category: “The Fish Rescue” for Rivers Alive, “Running Dry” and “The Day the Aliens Took the Water” tied for Imagine a Day Without Water/Using Water Wisely, and “You Can Lead a Horse to Water…” for A Ripple Effect.
The film “24/7” submitted by siblings Jadin, Marcel, and Sahara Fielteau won best in festival along with $300 in prize money. Sahara Fielteau said it feels “very good” to have won the overall prize.
Additionally, audience members voted by ballot for the Audience Choice Award for a film in each category. These votes were added to the almost 1,000 votes cast earlier online. “The Green Bottle" won the Audience Choice Award for Rivers Alive, “A Day Without Water” won for Imagine a Day Without Water, and “You Can Lead A Horse to Water” won for A Ripple Effect.
The project not only raised awareness about water conservation, it also encouraged students to get involved in filmmaking and gave them the platform to showcase their creativity. This was another major goal of the event, according to Loftin, who has been a part of the project since its inception.
“This gives kids that seed of love of filmmaking, learning about filmmaking, we add water, and then they have a chance to grow,” Loftin said.
After the screening, attendees adjourned to Creature Comforts for a reception.