The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections held its second public meeting on Tuesday for voters to discuss any comments or concerns about their plan to change six Election Day voting locations and precinct lines.

The previous meeting was held on Tuesday, June 20. Additional information and clear illustrations of the new voting locations and precinct lines were displayed at the second meeting.

The changing of locations began with just Georgia Square Mall and Transit Multimodal Transportation Center due to construction, lack of space for voters and parking issues, according to the Board of Elections. However, the board amended their plans to include other locations as they saw these issues were occurring in many voting sites.

“This created an opportunity for the board to not only look at those two locations but to look at all of our voting locations and see how we can better serve our voting population,” Charlotte Sosebee, Director of Elections and Voter Registration, said.

Proposed changes include moving Precinct 1A from the Winterville Train Depot to the Winterville Community Center, moving Precinct 6B from the Georgia Square Mall to the ACC Extension Office and moving Precinct 4A from the Multimodal Transportation Center to the Athens-Ben Epps Community Room. A full list of proposed changes can be found online.

At the meeting, the board focused on presenting the research of ACCGov Geospatial Information Office, which collected data on newly registered voters, active and inactive voters and the territory of Athens-Clarke County to find potential polling location changes and precinct line changes.

The ACCGov Geospatial Information Office displayed its data on three different charts. The first illustrates the current and proposed locations and precinct boundaries. The second map focuses on comparing the actual census block boundaries within the proposed precinct boundaries in reference to the 2020 registered voters in that period of time.

The third map is a sort of summary of the first two maps, as one presenter said the map was used to “come up with the numbers to see if [the new locations and precinct lines] are going to fit within the polling location limitations or if it's going to exceed the number of voters that a polling location can accommodate.”

The board also presented a table with an updated list of the number of voters in Athens and a way to determine how many of those voters might be displaced under new precinct lines, something requested by voters at the previous public meeting. According to ACCGov, 19,437 new voters will be at the new locations and there are 25,607 voters that will vote in a location that is different from where they would vote currently

Towards the end of the meeting, Sosebee emphasized to the voters present that the new voting locations have Americans with Disabilities Act access and more parking compared to the previous locations, as well as fulfilling electrical requirements and space for voting polls.

One of the board members also emphasized the importance of the 1/250 rule, where for every 250 voters there has to be one voting booth provided, limiting the number of people that can be assigned to each precinct.

The board stated that voters should expect changes to be in process by July 14th, as they are trying to make changes before the General Municipal Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The goal is to have voter locations and precinct lines chosen by the Nov. election so voters can be notified.

“If we have the election in November, we want to have the opportunity then to say to our voters, this will be the last time that you voted in this precinct,” Sosebee said.

The Board of Elections will vote on the new voting locations and precinct lines during their meeting on Tuesday, July 11.