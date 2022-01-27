The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections voted 4-1 to recommend that the Athens commission redistricting map proposed by Rep. Spencer Frye be considered by the Georgia General Assembly in a special called session on Wednesday. Patricia Till, the Board’s Republican committee member, was the sole vote against.
In the resolution, the Board of Elections cites the commissions’ vote to approve the same map on Jan. 20. The commission approved Frye’s map 8-2, with Commissioners Allison Wright and Mike Hamby voting against.
There is currently one other map, House bill 890, that has been proposed. However Monday morning, Rep. Houston Gaines, one of the bill’s sponsors, pulled the bill from the house floor.
Either of the two maps could be voted into law by the Georgia General Assembly.