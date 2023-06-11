The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections will be holding two public hearings in June as they consider changes to Election Day polling locations and precinct lines, according to a press release.
Ahead of the 2024 election cycle, the board is considering changes to six Election Day polling sites and precinct lines. The release said they also wish to add an additional polling site.
Proposed changes include moving Precinct 1A from the Winterville Train Depot to the Winterville Community Center, moving Precinct 6B from the Georgia Square Mall to the ACC Extension Office, and moving Precinct 4A from the Multimodal Transportation Center to the Athens-Ben Epps Community Room. A full list of proposed changes can be found online.
Voters are invited to give their input on the changes at two public hearings, the release said. The first will be held on Tuesday, June 20, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Athens-Ben Epps Airport Community Room. The second will be held on Tuesday, June 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the ACC Extension Office Community Room.
Following the hearings, the board plans to vote on the new changes at their meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the release said. The board has not decided on an effective date for the changes.
The changes are in response to redevelopment projects and challenges with parking and voting space at polling locations in the Georgia Square Mall and the Multimodal Transportation Center. The board determined other polling locations and precinct sites that may need changes by collaborating with the Geospatial Information Office, the release said. Among their considerations were the number of registered voters in certain areas, and how to ensure polling places were balanced and centrally located.