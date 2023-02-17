Any Athens-Clarke County businesses that created at least two new net full-time jobs in the past year may be eligible for a $4,000 per job tax credit through the Georgia Job Tax Credit Program, according to an email from the Athens Downtown Development Authority.
To qualify, jobs must have been created in the 2022 tax year, require a minimum of 35 hours per week, offer health insurance and pay a minimum average wage of $602 per week or $31,304 per year, according to the ADDA.
The credit can be taken for five years, starting from the year the jobs were created.
Businesses who want to claim the credit should complete the IT-CA 2012 Georgia Job Tax Credit Form and attach it to their Georgia Income Tax Return, the ADDA said.
The $4,000 total comes from the combination of Athens-Clarke County being classified as a Tier 1 county for 2022, providing a $3,500 credit, and participating in a Joint Development Authority, providing an additional $500 credit.
This year, Athens-Clarke County has improved its ranking to become a Tier 2 county, according to the ADDA. Businesses currently planning job creation are eligible to preserve 2022 job tax credit benefits by filing a Notice of Intent, which is filed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, by March 31. Businesses can use this process to secure 2022 benefits for the next three years, the ADDA said.