The crackle and pop of fireworks filled the air as the smell of burgers and hot dogs wafted across the green lawn. People chatted with each other as they sat in folding chairs or stood, and they sipped cold drinks as music blared from a speaker.
This was the scene on Juneteenth at Rolling Ridge Apartments in Athens.
The annual holiday marks the anniversary of when the last slaves in the United States were told of their freedom in 1865, in Galveston, Texas — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. For African Americans across the country, it’s a celebration of freedom.
A group of about 120 people marched in support of Black Lives Matter from Ebenezer Baptist Church, West to City Hall Friday evening. Hundreds of people from across Athens gathered in the Rolling Ridge neighborhood off Newton Bridge Road later that night to celebrate the holiday.
Marchers wore masks, and volunteers at Rolling Ridge came around with hand sanitizer sprays to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The neighborhood party and the march come as people continue to protest for racial justice for Black Americans weeks after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on Memorial Day. The protests were also driven by the killings of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, as well as the deaths of other Black people who have lost their lives to police and racist violence.
Politicians have expressed support for making Juneteenth a federal holiday, and some large companies gave employees a paid day off this year, NPR reported.
Trevor Ross, the program supervisor of the East Athens Community Center, attended the Juneteenth march with his family to show support for the movement. He’s also a member of the Ebenezer Baptist congregation.
“It’s a peaceful one and a silent one, and to help change some of the stigma as far as people rioting and all that kind of stuff, it’s not about that,” Ross said when asked why he attended the march. “We’re gonna focus on something more positive.”
Marchers were mostly silent and didn’t make the typical chants and shouts that mark a protest.
“We didn’t have to be loud to show our power and to show our strength,” said Nick Johnson, who just graduated from the University of Georgia with degrees in marketing and sport management.
The crowd headed down North Chase Street and West Hancock Avenue then gathered at City Hall, where preachers gave speeches and a group of young people read a Langston Hughes poem to the crowd. People became more vocal in their response to the speeches.
The local government headquarters was the site of a tense confrontation just four days earlier. BLM protesters argued with counter protesters supporting the local police before a county commission meeting on the fiscal year 2021 budget Tuesday. A pro-police protester dragged one of the BLM protesters down the stairs.
During Friday’s march, Athens police blocked off the streets for the crowd to pass, but police presence was minimal. This marks a stark contrast with the first Athens protest after Floyd’s killing. On May 31, officers donned riot gear and the National Guard came to town. Athens-Clarke County Police Department Chief Cleveland Spruill ordered officers to tear gas peaceful protesters around midnight after a curfew was enacted.
Coming together
The protests have remained peaceful since the tear-gassing, aside from the scuffle outside City Hall Tuesday.
Ceira Wilson, an East Side resident who celebrated the holiday at Rolling Ridge, said she has attended several protests in the last few weeks. Juneteenth is a day for the community to come together amid the protests, she said.
Organizers cooked food and passed out drinks to the crowd in the neighborhood. One man sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is the Black National Anthem, and a young woman gave an impassioned speech. Another man gave a speech and recited poetry.
This was Marvin Flanigan’s first Juneteenth celebration. He said the march to City Hall was his first march, too. At 71, he called himself “old-school,” and said he thinks the celebration sets a good example for the kids.
“I was in Vietnam when Martin Luther King got killed. It was another war within itself,” Flanigan said. “It’s a good thing to happen for the kids like this, coming up so they can see it. People together like this without a whole lot of conflict. I would like to see this get bigger.”
