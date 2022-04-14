To help promote the importance of libraries within the community, the Athens Regional Library System celebrated National Library Week April 3-9.
Libraries across the country celebrate National Library Week each April to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities, according to the American Library Association.
“The library offers so many services and resources for the entire community,” Rhiannon Eades, the public information officer for the Athens Regional Library System, said in an email to The Red & Black. “There’s truly something for everyone, and I think it’s great to have the opportunity to celebrate that and remind the community of what they can find here.”
From concerts to hands-on poetry activities and crafts for children, each of the 11 locations in the Athens Regional Library System offered a wide array of free events to help connect with the community throughout the week, Eades said.
The special events and programs the libraries offer are just a small example of the services they provide to help support people of all ages in the local community, said Rebecca Ballard, the regional children’s services coordinator for the Athens Regional Library System, in an email to The Red & Black. Each of the libraries in Athens offers places to use the internet, learn about technology and talk to a social worker for anyone who needs help.
“Many people think the library is 'just a place for books'- but in our community, the library really has become a ‘Community Center,'” Ballard said.
In an email to The Red & Black, Shawn Hinger, the media specialist at Clarke Middle School, said she feels that even though the Athens Regional Library system does a good job at informing the community of what they have to offer, oftentimes people do not take advantage of these opportunities.
“I really encourage Athenians to get out to the library and get engaged with their many resources and programs to make connections with folks both similar and different than yourself,” Hinger said. “The best way to bring our community together is to use the books and many resources from our public and school libraries to celebrate all Athenians and their experiences.”
Celebrating National Library Week is also important to library employees, Ballard said, since many people either overlook the hard work happening in the library or don’t understand it.
“Librarians are teachers, social workers, researchers, and many more roles all rolled up into one person,” Ballard said. “It can be a very stressful job working with the public every single day, but we keep doing it because we all love helping people.”