Christmas tree prices around the country have increased by up to $10 this year, according to USA Today.
The shortage is due to the life cycle of Christmas trees, which generally take about 10 years to mature from the time they are planted. Though the recession began in late 2008 and early 2009, the effects of low supply still linger.
“Back during the recession, a lot of these tree growers didn’t plant as many trees,” said Stuart Cofer, the third-generation owner of Cofer’s Home & Garden Showplace in Athens. “Some of them actually went out of business or sold their farms. So because of all that, there’s a big shortage this year and will be next year.”
The decreased supply, accompanied by a steady demand, has led to the price changes Americans are currently experiencing. Cofer also said a contributing factor to rising prices is increased trucking regulation, which has boosted freight and shipping costs.
Cofer said the setbacks will not affect his business’ pricing, and Cofer’s Home & Garden has not raised prices this year.
“I don’t think anybody else around town has done that, either,” Cofer said. “I don’t think there’s any price gouging, if you will, on that.”
7 G’s Farm, a Leyland cypress tree farm just north of Athens in Nicholson, reported similar circumstances.
“The increase in prices are on the Fraser firs brought in from North Carolina,” said Greg Smith, chief operating officer of 7 G’s, in an email. “They say it was brought on by the recession in 2008, they didn’t plant as many at that time when consumers were not purchasing as many. The 10-year cycle to grow those trees are now showing the effect.”
7 G’s specializes in Leyland cypress trees because Fraser firs are not acclimated to Georgia weather. Since the recession mainly affected the number of trees planted in North Carolina, where most Fraser firs are grown, Smith said their pricing will remain unchanged at $8 per foot, which is what it has been for the past three years.
By comparison, Cofer’s trees are all Fraser firs and range from $79 for 7-8 foot trees to $44 for 5-6 foot trees.
“All of our trees come out of the mountains of North Carolina,” Cofer said. “That’s one of the best areas for them to grow because [of] the elevation.”
Almost every Fraser fir in Georgia was shipped in from North Carolina, according to UGA Today.
Cofer also mentioned several other varieties of trees that are popular in different parts of the country, such as Douglas firs in the north and noble firs in the west.
“But pretty much in the deep south, the Fraser fir is considered the king of the Christmas trees because they hold their needles longer and stay green longer than others and they have a fragrance, to them,” he said.
Cofer’s also only sells premium-grade trees, which are specifically selected for sale by farmers for their health, trimming, freshness and shape.
The Christmas tree selling season generally starts the week before Thanksgiving, Cofer said, and runs through mid-December. However, it has tailed off earlier than usual this year due to Cofer using only premium-grade Fraser firs from North Carolina, which he said is in lower supply this year. As a result, they have already run out of 8-9 foot and 9-10 foot trees.
“That’s probably about 10 days earlier than we’d like to be,” Cofer said. “It was a really fast and furious season.”
