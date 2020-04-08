After a lengthy debate, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission voted 9-1 Tuesday to grant funding to pay for $41,633 in legal fees the local Board of Elections accrued defending its decision to move to paper ballots during early voting for the presidential primary in March.

The board voted to use paper ballots on March 3, citing voter privacy concerns when using the state’s new Dominion voting systems. The State Elections Board sanctioned the local Board of Elections for its decision in a hearing March 11.

The Mayor and Commission approved the funds during its regular voting meeting held Tuesday over teleconference.

Commissioners also unanimously approved an emergency order allowing restaurants and bars to sell to-go beer and wine during the COVID-19 local emergency. County Manager Blaine Williams had already issued a similar order and said the commission’s vote on the new order was essentially an extension.

Mayor Kelly Girtz said he hoped to hold a special called session regarding a proposed county economic resiliency package in the next week, potentially as soon as Thursday.

As for the elections hearing legal fees, county attorney Judd Drake designated lawyer Thomas Mitchell to represent the local board, and the board wanted additional election expertise, so it approved civil rights lawyer Bryan Sells to work with Mitchell, Drake said.

The short time frame between the announcement of the hearing and hiring of Sells normally would have required a special called session from the Mayor and Commission to approve the hire, but the decision was made in collaboration with the mayor to not hold the meeting.

During the Mayor and Commission meeting Tuesday, District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link said she was glad the local board brought up the issue with voting systems, even though the state board did not agree.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that in Republican-led governments, the modus operandi is to suppress, discourage and subvert the vote whenever possible,” Link said.

District 6 Commissioner Jerry NeSmith brought up that Drake advised the local board of legal repercussions before they voted to use paper ballots, and that the board did not have the authority to hire Sells using taxpayer money. He said approving the funds would be “a terrible precedent” to set and voted against granting the funding.

District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson said he appreciates the local board’s “passion” to ensure secure ballots but disagrees with the board’s tactic of moving to paper ballots when other remedies were available to ensure voter security, including curtains or blackout screens.

Drake said the county was legally obligated to pay Mitchell’s fees of around $18,000, but there is a “strong argument” that they are not obligated to pay Sells’ fee. He said that if they did not pay the fee, he would anticipate Sells to sue for payment.

Commissioners unanimously voted to table a possible agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation that would have GDOT reimburse the county for costs involved with having inmates at the ACC Department of Corrections maintain GDOT-owned roadways.

District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker asked County Manager Blaine Williams whether the agreement would be possible if the county paid inmates for their labor. Denson said the Department of Corrections has a policy that does not allow the county to pay inmates for labor.

Denson said he could not support a program that would rely on unpaid inmate labor.