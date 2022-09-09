On Aug. 2, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission passed an ordinance that decriminalized the possession of an ounce or less of marijuana — a victory for marijuana legalization advocates.
ACC isn’t the first city or county to pass an ordinance of this nature in Georgia — Atlanta and Macon-Bibb County, for example, have done something similar — but ACC does have the lowest penalty for possession of marijuana.
What this means
Athens’ ordinance makes possession of one ounce or less of marijuana punishable by a fine of $35. This differs from Georgia state law, which dictates any person charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana can be found guilty of a misdemeanor, incarcerated for up to 12 months or fined up to $1,000.
While this ordinance decriminalizes marijuana possession, it does not legalize its possession in any capacity.
Elizabeth Grant, a clinical associate professor of the University of Georgia School of Law who previously served as ACC’s assistant solicitor general, broke down the ordinance and its relationship to Georgia’s law.
“A big limit, especially in [Athens-Clarke] County, is that ordinances are only enforceable within the jurisdiction of the Athens-Clarke County municipal government. They are not enforceable on state or federal land. So this ordinance is not applicable to the University of Georgia campus because ordinances do not apply on state land,” Grant said.
Grant said that because the county’s ordinance serves as an alternative to the state law only within its boundaries, the ACC Police Department can choose to charge offenders under the state law as opposed to the ordinance. However, state patrol and the UGA Police Department have to follow the state law at all times.
Community input
At the Aug. 2 regular session, citizens lined up to discuss the act of decriminalizing marijuana possession.
Raiden Washington, a law student at the UGA School of Law and chapter leader for UGA’s Students for Sensible Drug Policy, shared their advocacy and perspective on the ordinance.
Washington discussed the harm of marijuana possession prosecution and how it has disproportionately targeted marginalized communities. They also lobbied for an intersectional approach on the issue and emphasized the importance of education in conversations of drug policy — two areas of focus within the SSDP’s mission.
“I think people are finally becoming more open minded about the fact that it’s not a black-and-white issue. It’s a nonpartisan issue. Drugs aren’t either all good or all bad,” Washington said.
Washington expressed their thoughts on the ordinance’s possible effects and what it means for members of the community.
“It’s a good step towards keeping people out of jail and normalizing conversations around drug policies that are health-focused and education-focused. Compassion and community-focused rather than criminalization-focused,” Washington said.
Erin Jimenez, the marketing and community liaison specialist for Franny’s Farmacy of Athens, which offers various hemp and CBD products, derived from chemicals in marijuana without the psychoactive ingredient that creates a high, said there needs to be more education for legislators before passing an ordinance.
“I would just like to see broader steps taken from legislators at all levels, the local level, the state level, the federal level, reaching out to places that care about education,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez said education from other experts is crucial.
“I would love for people to reach out to us for change and ask what we, as experts in our field, think would make the most sense in terms of legislation,” Jimenez said. “I think until things like that happen — where experts are involved in making these key pieces of legislation — I think it’s only going to get more confusing.”
Savannah Downing, a Ph.D. candidate in communication studies at UGA, also spoke on the issue at the Aug. 2 mayor and commission regular session. One of the values of feminism as Downing explained is “recognizing that individuals are experts in their own lives.” With this framework and the concept that feminist issues are often interconnected, Downing communicated her support for the decriminalization of marijuana in ACC.
“I see that cropping up in marijuana decriminalization, and also in abortion decriminalization, because I think that both of those issues really are where an outside party tries to tell us what we should do, without respecting the individual choices that people make,” Downing said.
Bigger goals lie ahead
Commissioners initially proposed a $1 fine for possession, but were informed by the city attorney they had to charge a minimum of $35, District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards said at the Aug. 2 meeting. Edwards said this was necessary in order to comply with the various state-mandated fees that come along with citations.
To Jimenez, this ordinance is just a step toward a bigger goal.
“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get everything that we asked for in the decriminalization ordinance that was passed, but I think of it as another point to our side in terms of legalization on a broader level,” Jimenez said. “If every city is moving towards decriminalization, or if many cities are, then why aren’t we as a state moving towards legalization?”