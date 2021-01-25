A picture is worth a thousand words, but only five came to mind when U.S. Rep. Jody Hice posted a picture on Instagram appearing to show him walking down the hall in the U.S. Capitol on the morning of Jan. 6: “This is our 1776 moment.”
Hours later, a violent mob stormed the Capitol building, resulting in five deaths.
The Republican rep of Georgia’s 10th congressional district, Jody Hice, called this “our 1776 moment.” Unreal. pic.twitter.com/9EfXRX7Mfj— Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) January 6, 2021
The post was deleted from Hice’s Instagram, but to his constituents, the memory (and screenshots) remains. Statewide, Hice faces calls to step down or be expelled from his position in the U.S. House of Representatives.
On Thursday, the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee unveiled an online petition to investigate and remove Hice, the representative for Georgia’s 10th District, from Congress. By Saturday, the petition garnered over 500 signatures, said ACCDC spokesperson Jason Pratt in an email to The Red & Black.
The petition condemns Hice’s willingness to undermine Georgia’s election and fan the flames of misinformation.
Pratt said the petition was created because it is in the nation’s interest for “violent rhetoric” to be grounds for removal of elected officials.
“These aren’t American values, and the Constitution is clear on the penalty for when a Congressman attacks the American institutions that unify us as a nation,” Pratt said.
Section three of the 14th Amendment, also known as the Disqualification Clause, provides that no person having taken an oath to the Constitution “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
However, Congress can only remove Hice from his seat under the Disqualification Clause if two-thirds of both chambers vote concurrently.
Pratt said the organization is optimistic that Republicans in Congress will vote against party lines, as some already have to impeach President Trump.
In the meantime, ACCDC remains focused on its plan to mobilize voters for the 2022 midterm elections.
Rep. Hice’s office did not respond to The Red & Black’s requests for comment.