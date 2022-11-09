Just after polls closed for Tuesday’s midterm elections, the Athens-Clarke County Democrats gathered at Little Kings Shuffle Club to watch election results trickle in.
The watch party had an atmosphere of optimism and camaraderie, despite the early Democrat lead waning as the votes came in. Attendees shared pizza, drinks and conversation while nervously watching the returns.
It wasn’t just the ACC Democrats who were on edge. Democrats’ narrow majorities in the House and Senate have launched Georgia’s races into the national spotlight as both parties battle for control of the state and federal governments. Despite some losses early on, the sense of community was palpable throughout the night.
“I think there's a good chance good things are gonna come. But even if they don't, we've got a great community here and there's just a lot of people here that have a heart for Athens,” Jason Pratt, communications vice-chair of ACC Democrats, said.
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, who ran for Georgia House of Representatives District 120, was in attendance. Although she did not end up winning her race, she was grateful to ACC Democrats for their support.
“[ACC Democrats] have made a huge effort over the past year, bringing us together in the same space, trying to support our campaign,” Johnson said. “I saw a lot of collaborative effort on their part.”
As the night went on, some results became clear while other races grew ever tighter. The senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock was particularly close, and attendees cast nervous glances and made worried conversations as the margin thinned. The race is still tight, with Warnock taking a razor-thin lead as of 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday night.
“Regardless of what happens, my hope is that our community can find a lot of common ground,” Johnson said. “Just finding a way that we can become the village that is needed in order to uplift each other instead of tearing each other down.”
Members of the University of Georgia Young Democrats attended the event as well. The group has worked to get younger voters to the polls to make their voices heard on issues such as reproductive rights and gun control.
“I'm from New York City, so I've been in a very blue bubble until I moved here,” said Lola Murti, a sophomore studying journalism and economics who also serves as the director of finance of YDUGA. “I feel like it's my first Southern election where I realized that some of the things that I took for granted were not guaranteed rights in a lot of states.”
Georgia voters’ choices also drew international attention. At the watch party, Japanese news organization NHK reported on the U.S. election from Athens.
District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson helped organize the watch party as chair of ACC Democrats. For Denson, the event marks the end of a busy election season.
“We've been knocking doors, doing phone calls, putting up yard signs, just doing so much different kinds of work, and it's tiring. It's tough. This gives you a nice thing to look forward to at the end of all that work. And it gives us a time to celebrate, no matter what the results of the races are,” Denson said.
Other Democrats in attendance included District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards, District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle, former candidate for District 7 Commissioner Allen Jones and District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez.
Although the night ended in a veil of uncertainty as many races were not yet called, Democrats at the event seemed determined to make the most of any outcome.
“I know there's a lot of work to be done regardless of what the results are,” said Knowa Johnson, Mokah Jasmine Johnson’s husband. “And we're prepared to do it.”