Tim Denson, Athens-Clarke County District 5 commissioner and vice-chair of the ACC Democratic Committee, hosted a watch party for the Georgia Senate runoff election results at Little King's Shuffle Club Tuesday night. Volunteers and supporters gathered over pizza and drinks after the polls closed at 7 p.m.
With 100% of precincts reporting, according to the Georgia Secretary of State, Democratic candidate Sen. Raphael Warnock finished with a 2.74% lead against Republican Hershel Walker, securing a reelection and full term in the Senate.
The mood was generally cheerful as Warnock’s supporters felt optimistic about the incoming results.
Shellby Branch, supporter and campaign volunteer, said Walker “rode a wave of Kemp support” and Warnock has a more hopeful support base.
“[This] is why I'm optimistic that Warnock will be reelected tonight,” Branch said.
Denson felt confident that Warnock would pull out a win. Even when Walker led Warnock in votes around 8:30 p.m. — and the margin grew for about 30 minutes — he remained optimistic about the final outcome.
“I had a friend text me to say, ‘Oh, no, what's going on?’” Denson said. “I had to be like, ‘Just wait. Patience. We got the vote.’”
Andrew Ferguson, vice-chair of candidate recruitment and development for the ACC Democrats and previous Democratic candidate for District 46 State Senate, also had a good feeling about the election results. With a broad smile, he said he predicted Warnock would win with a 4-5% point margin.
Branch said she became more involved in politics after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The legality of abortions is now left up to individual states to decide.
Georgia’s six-week abortion ban was passed by state legislators and signed into law by Kemp in 2019, but it was not effective until this summer, after Roe v. Wade was overturned. In November, the six-week abortion ban was blocked by the Fulton County Superior Court, ruling it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent, but was reinstated by the Georgia Supreme Court later in the month.
Branch said the Senate runoff election is more important than securing a majority in Congress.
"It's less about numbers and more about the fact that we elect decent people into office," Branch said.
Some allegations were brought against Warnock in Walker’s campaign ads about evictions and a domestic dispute that have been partially refuted, but Branch believes Warnock is still equipped to represent the state in Congress.
Denson said he is looking forward to the next six years with Warnock serving as Georgia’s U.S. Senator. He said that on a national level, having a clear majority will allow Democrats the ability to approve federal judges and cabinet-level appointees at a faster pace.
On a local level, Denson said he is looking forward to the continued increase in infrastructure funding coming to the county.
“I can definitely say that since we've had Senator Warnock and Ossoff in office, we have seen an increase in the amount of funding and resources coming here,” Denson said. “Especially for infrastructure projects — including $25 million coming in for us to redo an improved North Avenue here in Athens Clarke County.”