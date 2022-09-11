Athens-Clarke County discontinued its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to medium in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office.
Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was high, according to a CDC report updated every Thursday night.
CDC determines the COVID-19 community level by using a combination of three metrics: the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the total number of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the previous seven days, the release said.
ACC’s mask mandate discontinuation comes after the commission extended the local declaration of a state of emergency at their regular session meeting on Sept. 6. The existing local declaration will expire on Oct. 5, unless it is extended, changed or revoked by the commission.
When the ACC COVID-19 community level is high, the declaration of a local state of emergency states that masks are required in public places and private entities, with certain restricted exceptions, regardless of vaccination status. Per Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order, private organizations must opt-in to the requirement.
According to the release, the potential for stress on the healthcare system is indicated by the metrics that are used to determine the COVID-19 community level. A high level may serve as an early warning indicator of potential burdens for the local healthcare system.