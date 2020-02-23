Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Jerry NeSmith officially announced his reelection campaign for District 6 , according to a Feb. 22 press release.
NeSmith has served as a commissioner since 2012, according to the release. He ran unopposed in 2016.
“It is time for ACC’s government to balance the budget while lowering the property tax millage rate. It is also time for ACC to favor local and small businesses in its procurement processes,” NeSmith said in the release. “We will be spending over $300M in the next 11 years on SPLOST 2020 projects alone. We need for that money to benefit local businesses and our economy as much as possible.”
NeSmith served on the ACC Planning Commission from 2003 until his election to the commission in 2012, according to the release. He was a founding director of Athens Farmers Market in 2007 and currently represents ACC on the Board of Advantage Behavioral Health Systems. NeSmith is a member of a member of the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement.
He retired as director of information technology for research at UGA in 2018, according to the release.
“I will continue to facilitate creating collaborative alliances among business and neighborhood leaders — coalitions that inform my actions and speak with a unified voice,” NeSmith said in the release.
Community activist Jesse Houle announced their candidacy for the District 6 seat on Feb. 12. Houle will challenge the incumbent NeSmith in the May 19 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.